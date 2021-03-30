Epiphone Presents BRENDON SMALL-Designed GhostHorse Explorer Guitar; Video

Epiphone presents the Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer. Created in partnership with metal legend Brendon Small, the man behind Metalocalypse, it features a modified Explorer body with a deep cutaway, custom Galaktikon Burst gloss-finished figured maple top and matte Ebony finished back, sides, and neck, Floyd Rose bridge and tremolo system, and powered by Gibson USA BurstBucker pickups.

The fast-playing SlimTaper neck features a contoured heel joint for outstanding upper fret access, a bound ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, Grover Mini Rotomatic 18:1 tuners, and a Galaktikon spaceship medallion on the back of the headstock. An EpiLite case is included.

Learn more here, and watch the video below: