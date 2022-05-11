Episode Five Of No Cover Music Competition Show Featuring Judges ALICE COOPER, LZZY HALE Streaming Now

The fifth episode of No Cover has debuted on YouTube, and can now be enjoyed below.

No Cover is the only true original music competition show focused on changing the lives of unsigned artists. This series is about discovery, mentorship, hard reality and launching careers. No Cover is created and produced by the music business, not traditional Hollywood Studios. This is the show fans and musicians around the world have been waiting years to see and it’s finally here! No Cover, No Mercy!

No Cover was filmed on location at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA. 25 of these original artists will be competing for the top prize, which includes a six figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, representation from United Talent Agency and Shelter Music Group, performance slots at a Danny Wimmer Presents Music Festival, a $10,000 shopping spree from Guitar Center, plus brand new gear from Gibson USA, Mesa Engineering, Ernie Ball, Liquid Death and Discmakers.

Check out the first four episodes:

No Cover features five main celebrity judges: Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi. No Cover is hosted by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) Caity Babs (Sirius/XM) and Matt Pinfield (MTV, Vh1).

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is widely known as the original “shock rocker” with a wildly successful career in music spanning six incredible decades. His hit songs “School’s Out”, “No More Mister Nice Guy” and “Poison” are staples of rock radio and his iconic appearances in movies like Wayne’s World and Dark Shadows have endeared him to multiple generations of fans.

“I can’t wait for No Cover,” said Alice Cooper. “To me, a band really isn’t a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance. I’m looking for the band who has it all - the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me BELIEVE it.”

Grammy Award-winning singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale brings a strong, powerful perspective to No Cover as she’s been fronting the band Halestorm with her younger brother, Arejay for over 20 years. Lzzy is a leader amongst her peers and fearless voice for her legions of young fans. Star of many music magazine cover stories, she has won multiple industry awards such as the Golden Gods and was recently named Loudwire’s “Artist of the Decade.” Lzzy also has her own Gibson artist series guitar, the Lzzy Hale Explorer.

“I’m beyond excited to join my friends, peers and fellow rockers as a judge for Hit Parader’s music competition TV show No Cover. I hope that my passion and experience will help to inspire and encourage these young bands to carve out their own path in this world.“ — Lzzy Hale.

Alt Pop powerhouse Bishop Briggs has positioned herself to empower. With the platinum-certified, viral hit "River," over 3.2 billion streams worldwide, and opening for Coldplay under her belt, Bishop is showing no intentions of slowing down.

"I am beyond excited to be a judge on No Cover! Songwriting is such a therapeutic outlet for me to express myself so I cannot wait to dig deep and learn more about each person who gets on that stage." — Bishop Briggs

As the lead vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and founder of iconic multi-platinum rock band Bush, Gavin Rossdale has sold over to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. Bush has compiled an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: “Comedown”, “Glycerine”, “Machinehead”, “Swallowed”, “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound Of Winter.” Bush recently released its eighth studio album, The Kingdom.

"I’m thrilled to be part of No Cover - what a talented panel of artists to be collaborating with.” said Gavin Rossdale. “We’ve seen the shows singing the hits -finally the chance to find a real band with their own sound and their own vision. I hope we catapult some great artists into the spotlight."

Visionary guitarist, Tosin Abasi is best known from the prog-metal band Animals As Leaders and as part owner of the custom guitar company Abasi Concepts. Tosin was recently named “Guitarist of the Decade” by Guitar World Magazine and is coming off his first big role in the new film Bill & Ted: Face The Music.

“I‘m really looking forward to being on this incredible panel of judges. It’s the first time I’ve seen a show like this that actually connects with the music I’m into. This is going to be rad!” — Tosin Abasi

No Cover will be co-hosted by singer Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens, Paradise City) and radio personality Caity Babs (SiriusXM’s Octane) with behind the scenes interviews conducted by music industry veteran Matt Pinfield (MTV, Vh1).

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to co-host No Cover! I’m excited to join the artists on their journey,” said Kellin Quinn. “I’ve seen first-hand the amount of gifted musicians that are just waiting to be discovered! I’m ready for the rest of the world to share that experience! Get ready!”

As part of No Cover, participating artists will get the chance to perform with and win prizing via a partnership with the world’s most iconic American guitar brand Gibson. The team at Gibson believes in the power of music, supporting music education and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event.

Live events are the backbone of the entire music business and that is why No Cover has proudly partnered with the premier independent producer of rock and alternative festivals, Danny Wimmer Presents . Winners of the first season of No Cover will be given the opportunity to perform at a future DWP multi-day festival.

Winners of the first season of No Cover will also be given the chance to record music at Nightbird Recording Studios, located within the Sunset Marquis Hotel. Nightbird celebrates multi-platinum and chart-topping projects year after year, including work with Kayne West, Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and U2.

For further details, visit NoCoverShow.com.