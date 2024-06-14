EQUILIBRIUM Frontman’s ROBSE To Release Debut In August; “Hey Sturm” Video Streaming

Robert-Martin Dahn (aka Robse), longtime frontman and party guarantor of the epic metal band Equilibrium, is back with his new band Robse. Their debut album Harlekin & Krieger will be released on August 16 via Reaper Entertainment.

Harlekin & Krieger reflects the passionate musicians' love for hard metal with a wealth of intense melodies. The songs combine the bombast of Robse's old band Equilibrium with influences from In Flames, Immortal, Amon Amarth, and of course also guarantees some rousing party hits that will heat up the atmosphere at any festival.

In anticipation of the release, today the band presents their latest single, "Hey Sturm," now available on all streaming platforms.

Robse comments, "I'm finally back in my element and the fantastic feedback after the first single ‘Harlekin & Krieger’ dispelled the very last doubts about this comeback. ‘Hey Sturm' symbolizes all the worries, misery, and fears in life and is intended to shake us up so that we can once again free the warrior in us who spits in the face of every one of his enemies and problems and strides steadfastly forward on his path. Life holds many hurdles and suffering, but you must never lose heart, because it always goes on. This song perfectly reflects the musical diversity on our album and shows my love for Amorphis and also melodic black metal paired with the dark vocals of old Equilibrium albums."

Harlekin & Krieger, which features the stunning new artwork of artist and author Valtyr, will be available on CD and vinyl formats as well as a limited deluxe box set with the original Robse drinking horn.

Preorder at robse-band.com.

Tracklisting:

“Sonata Arlecchino”

“Harlekin Und Krieger”

“Hey Sturm”

“Aus Dem Gleichgewicht”

“Von Der Schenke Zur Taverne”

“Kleine Weiße Friedenstaube” (feat. Stumpen)

“Lied Der Nacht”

“Nostalgia” (feat. Dom R. Crey)

“Flamme Der Revolution”

“Viva La Caida”

“Hey Sturm” video:

Robse will commemorate the official unveiling of Harlekin & Krieger with a performance at Summer Breeze Open-Air with more shows to be announced.

Live dates:

June

22 – Leutkirch im Allgau, Germany – AAARGH Festival

August

2 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

15-18 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Air

Robse:

Robert-Martin Dahn - vocals

Dennis "Blaze" Baron - guitar

Oliver Hey - guitar

Marius Berendsen - drums

Marco Paulzen - bass

Alina Lesnik - keyboards/backing vocals

(Photo – Anni Funk)