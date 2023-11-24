EQUILIBRIUM Release "Cerulean Skies" Single And Music Video

November 24, 2023, 11 minutes ago

German modern metal virtuosos, Equilibrium, have released their new single, "Cerulean Skies". A video for the song can be found below. Stream the single here.

The band states: "When people tell us what they associate with the music of Equilibrium we often hear that they are being taken on a small journey with the songs. That's what we tried again with the music and also the video of 'Cerulean Skies'. We are very excited to release this next element of Equilibrium."



