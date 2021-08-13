EQUILIBRIUM Release Music Video For New Single "Revolution"; Pre-Order Launched For Sagas Vinyl Reissue

Are you ready for a "Revolution"? While Equilibrium is still busy working on their upcoming seventh album that will see the light of day in 2022, the epic metallers take a moment to reflect on their past and also offer a first taste of what's to come in the future.

Since their legendary sophomore album Sagas has been sold out on vinyl for many years, they are now re-issuing this epic pagan game changer on strictly limited sandstone and gold-brown marbled vinyl. These formats will be released on November 12 and soon, the band will reveal another surprise from that era and their early beginnings in 2008.

Pre-order your vinyl now or spin the record including classics such as "Blut Im Auge" or "Unbesiegt" again on the streaming platform of your choice, here.

And here's to the future: Since the band is aware that the wait for their next album has been far too long, they are now revealing a brand-new track titled "Revolution"! Once again mixing their folk roots with modern elements, Equilibrium once again delivers a new tune that will surely get stuck in your head immediately.

Watch the music video below. Stream or download the single here.

Mastermind René 'Berthammer' Berthiaume states: "While we are constantly working on our new album, we now took some time to release a new song and music video. We are very happy about the result because it combines our folky roots with our current style. The moment to be able to hit the stage again comes closer and we cannot wait to present our new material also live again!"