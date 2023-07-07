EQUILIBRIUM Welcome New Singer, Release New Single And Music Video

It's been silent around the Equilibrium camp for quite some time, but today, the German modern metal virtuosos can finally share the news that fans around the globe have been waiting for: The five-piece releases their new single "Shelter" today.

“During the last months, we contemplated much on what Equilibrium means to us – musically and lyrically. And even though there are some important parameters shaping our style, we usually just start writing without questioning the process at all”, states bandleader René. Powerful gutturals, sharp riffs, and a unique blend between modern and folk metal – "Shelter" presents the six-piece as the much-proclaimed phoenix rising from the ashes, ready to shine for the next three decades of Equilibrium. “We are very motivated and inspired and full of ideas”, closes René. “We want to create music without any compromises and just want to bring the feelings that we had in the studio to the stage. Currently, we’re continuously working on new songs and new shows.”

The song was written and produced by René Berthiaume and Cleo Tiger, mixed by Robin Leijon and René Berthiaume, and mastered by Dom R. Crey at the Splendid Waves Studios. Listen here, and watch a video below.

The song has an important meaning for the band as it doesn’t only herald the beginning of Equilibrium’s next chapter in their successful career. It also introduces the band’s new singer Fabian Getto as a driving force for the metal veterans’ future.

René states about the new singer: "We did an open casting call and Fabian sent in a vocal performance of ‘Renegades’ that caught our attention. There was something special about him and we had to follow this intuition. Right from the first meeting, we had an incredibly good connection and a productive and creative day in the studio. It seems like the person that we were looking for with our public casting call finally found his way to us.”

Watch the new singer in action in the new music video for "Shelter", directed and produced by Hammer & Tiger Productions:

Equilibrium is:

René - Guitar

Fabi - Vocals

Skar - Clear Vocals

Dom Crey - Guitar

Hati - Drums