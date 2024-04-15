ERELEY Inks Deal With Wormholedeath, Reveals "Symphony Of Hell" Video

Progressive rock / metal band Ereley has officially joined forces with Wormholedeath Records to unveil their latest recording, Garden, set to be released on May 31, 2024.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Ereley expressed profound gratitude: "We are so happy, grateful, and full of excitement by signing with Wormholedeath Records! It´s been a ride to get to that point. We tried to find a publisher on our own and that didn´t work out. Then we were lucky enough to get in touch with Gilson from Imperative Music Records, who was our intermediator. And then Carlo from WHD heard our music and was interested in us, which then lead to nice communication and video call. That guy is a class A! On a day we were supposed to have a video call, he suffered an eye injury and still was on a video as we agreed earlier. That´s what we call dedication and he already impressed us very well. From that moment forward, everything went smoothly and nicely! Once you hear Ereley´s music somewhere out there, it's thanks to the guys from Wormholedeath who were able to reach your ears, as we on our own wouldn't be able to put this off. And for that, we will be eternally happy and grateful."

Garden intricately weaves a poignant narrative of love, loss, and self-discovery, inviting listeners on a transformative journey through the labyrinth of human emotion. Rooted in personal experiences and introspection, the album follows the protagonist's quest for closure amidst the haunting echoes of a fractured relationship. Each track serves as a poignant reflection of the protagonist's inner turmoil, offering glimpses into the depths of the human psyche and the enduring power of resilience.

Ereley's creative process is characterized by collaboration, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of musical excellence. Spearheaded by visionary frontman Lukáš "LR" Réda and guitarist Jiří "York" Réda, the band's sonic tapestry is enriched by the contributions of Jan "Jofa" Kapr on bass and William "Willi" Izmalkov on drums. From the initial conception of musical motifs to the meticulous recording process at The Barn Studio under the guidance of Daniel Friml, each stage of production is infused with passion, precision, and a steadfast commitment to artistic integrity.

Ereley defies genre boundaries, seamlessly blending elements of doom metal, death metal, thrash metal, and progressive rock to create a signature sound that transcends categorization. Dubbed "heavy joy music" by the band themselves, Ereley's music resonates with raw energy, intricate melodies, and evocative storytelling, inviting listeners to embark on a transcendent sonic odyssey.

Garden artwork and tracklisting:

"Mordo"

"Symphony Of Hell"

"Type 0 Steel"

"Somewhere In You"

"Black Floyd"

"Universum"

"Orient Flowers"

"Morthra"

For further details, visit Ereley on Facebook.