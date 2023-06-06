ERIC CLAPTON Announces Limited UK & Ireland Tour For 2024
June 6, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Guitar legend, Eric Clapton, announced today a limited run of exclusive shows for 2024, including dates at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall as well as dates in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin.
General ticket on sale is this Friday, June 9 June at 10 AM. Dates are listed below:
May 2024
9 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England
11 - M & S Bank Arena - Liverpool, England
13 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England
16 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
20 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England
21 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England
For ticket info, visit Clapton's official website, here.