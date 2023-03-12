ERIC CLAPTON Announces Pair Of JEFF BECK Tribute Concerts

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died at the age of 78 on January 10, 2023 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

It’s just been announced that Eric Clapton is set to team up with a huge array of artists for two upcoming tribute shows, reports Matt Owen of Guitar World.

Set to take place on May 22nd and 23rd at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the shows will see Clapton team up with the likes of Gary Clark Jr., Doyle Bramhall II, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, as well as Billy Gibbons, John McLaughlin and Robert Randolph.

Beck’s close friend and guitar partner Johnny Depp will also make an appearance at the tribute concerts, as will some of Beck’s other close musical collaborators, such as Imelda May, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart and Joss Stone. More musicians will be confirmed for the show in due course, with the full guest list set to be finalized nearer the date of the performances.

Members of the Jeff Beck Band - Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson are also slated to feature on both nights.

Tickets for the Jeff Beck tribute concerts are set to go on sale Wednesday, March 15th at Bookings Direct. Pre-sale will take place the day before, and registration for access is available at See Tickets.

Surplus income from the concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.