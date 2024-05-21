ERIC MARTIN - "I've Been Threatening To Do A Solo Album For So Many Years But I Don't Want That; I Really Like Writing Songs For MR. BIG" (Video)

Mr. Big vocalist Eric Martin is featured in a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream, where he discusses a host of topics including the band's farewell tour, their new album, his Mr. Big bandmates, his future going forward, the popularity of the song "To Be With You", and more.

Martin. "After August, we're done. We're done touring. I'd love it if we came back for a couple shows a year; I'd like to do stuff like that. I wanted to do more records but it doesn't look like it's in the cards. I hope we do because it's so much fun writing songs with the guys in the band. I love writing. I did a good portion of these (new) songs with Paul (Gilbert / guitar) and the music just flowed right out of us. I've been threatening to do a solo album for so many years but I don't want that. I really like writing songs for Mr. Big. It's a great rock n' roll band and it's a shame that we might have to put that to bed."

Mr. Big have announced the July 12 release of their tenth studio album, appropriately titled Ten. You can pre-order the album in various configurations here.

The tenth studio album from Mr. Big (Eric Martin - Vocals, Billy Sheehan - Bass, Paul Gilbert - Guitar and Nick D’Virgilio - Drums) features 11 new original tracks written by Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Andre Pessis and Tony Fanucci. This album is produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

