ERIC MARTIN On MR. BIG's Upcoming Ten Album - "This Is Raw, Unadulterated Riff Rock And Blues With All The Mr. Big Trimmings"

Mr. Big will release their tenth studio album, Ten on July 12. In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Martin, Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums for Ten, which was produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

In the midst of their final tour - The BIG Finish - Mr. Big, inspired by the legions of fans that shared in their goodbye over the past year, wanted to say a final farewell with the undertaking of a brand-new studio album. Culminating over three decades of musical partnership, Martin, Gilbert, and Sheehan, with the help of D’Virgilio, ignite their spark once more and take a new form with the forthcoming Ten.

The first single and accompanying video from Ten, "Good Luck Trying", is a loud, raw, ‘70s blues rocker that pulls influence from Mr. Big’s earliest musical inspirations.

Eric Martin comments on Ten: “This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records its all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings.”

Paul Gilbert explains the meaning behind the lyrics: “Overall, it’s about being overwhelmed with life, and realizing that you won’t win many of the battles, but still fighting to the end. And keeping a sense of humor about it by saying to anyone nearby, 'Wish me good luck trying!'"

The lyric video for "Good Luck Trying" can be viewed below.

As a session musician and touring artist, Nick has worked with many different kinds of artists and bands, from Tears For Fears, Sheryl Crow, and Kevin Gilbert to Peter Gabriel and Eric Burdon and The Animals. In 1996, Nick took Phil Collins's place in Genesis and played on their Calling All Stations album. He has also carved out a major presence in the progressive rock world with his bands, Spock's Beard and Big Big Train. Before joining the Sweetwater team, Nick spent almost five years touring with Cirque Du Soleil's "Totem" as a drummer, vocalist, and assistant bandleader.

The entirety of the album, recorded both live in the studio and on the tour bus, showcases the band's unique ability to compose homegrown hard rock ‘n’ roll and their consistent success in climbing new musical heights.

Pre-order the album in various configurations here.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

"Good Luck Trying" lyric video:

(Photo - Joel Barrios - Photography That Rocks)