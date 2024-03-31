ERIC SARDINAS Unveils Video For "Planks Of Pine"

Renowned blues-rock virtuoso Eric Sardinas ignites the scene once again with the release of his first-ever music video for the track "Planks Of Pine" from his latest album, Midnight Junction, available now at this location.

Supported by his new bandmates, esteemed bassist Chris Smith, and four-time Emmy winner Scot "Little" Bihlman on drums, the new video captures the band's contagious energy and unbridled joy of playing.

Witness Eric Sardinas and his crew keeping the great blues-rock tradition alive and kickin! Midnight Junction is available as CD Digipak, 1LP (black/180g) and Ltd. Red Marbled 1LP (180g), as well as Digital.

"I play slide guitar, I play blues, but it's rock 'n' roll that I interpret in my own way," says Sardinas, highlighting the driving force behind his music, a seamless blend of blues heritage and rock's unbridled energy. A master of his craft, Eric Sardinas has garnered acclaim for his mesmerizing guitar skills, and raw, soul-stirring vocals. Nine years after the release of his last record, the new album Midnight Junction showcases his artistic journey while staying true to the blues-rock roots that have earned him a dedicated global following.

Tracklisting:

"Long Shot"

"Tonight"

"Said And Done"

"Planks Of Pine"

"Julep"

"Swamp Cooler" (Feat. Charlie Musselwhite)

"Miracle Mile"

"Laundromat" (Originally by Rory Gallagher)

"Muddy Water"

"Lock And Key"

"White Lightnin’"

"Liquor Store"

"Emilia"

In live news, join Eric Sardinas for an intimate series where he'll be performing new music from his latest release, Midnight Junction. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

20 - Matt Denny's Ale House - Arcadia, CA

21 - Malainey's Grill - Long Beach, CA

22 - Maui Sugar Mill Saloon - Tarzana, CA