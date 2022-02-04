ERIC SINGER Joins BRUCE KULICK And Band For Performance Of KISS Classic "Domino" On KISS Kruise X; Video

Bruck Kulick recently announced: "Each week I will be sharing a video of the second set at the Stardust Theater, filmed by my wife Lisa from the balcony. It's a great way to 'be there.' Enjoy!"

Today he releases "Domino" from the show, which can be viewed below. A message states: "Eric Singer is asked to join us onstage at the Stardust Theatre, and it feels like KISS Alive III all over again. Watch this fantastic version of this great KISS Revenge song. Zach Throne sings lead vocals."

Kulick and his band have performed on the last three KISS Kruises: KKXIII, KKIX, and KKX. His band plays songs from the '80s and '90s that aren't usually performed by KISS. Joining guitarist Bruce Kulick in his band are: Todd Kerns - lead vocals / guitar, Zach Throne - vocals / bass, and Brent Fitz - drums / vocals.

Watch previous videos from the Kruise:

Creatures Fest 2022 will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Get ready for three nights of live music. Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has been added to the lineup, which already included KISS alumni Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent. Organizers are calling this "The Holy Trinity."

Thus far, eleven Creatures Fest performers have been announced: Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, Bruce Kulick, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z'Nuff, Vixen, Trixter (acoustic), Pretty Boy Floyd, Kuarantine, John Corabi, and Kore Rozzik.

Complete details, including ticket info, can be found at creaturesfest.com.