ERIK GRÖNWALL - "We Wrote This Song For SKID ROW!"; Video

Former Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"In August 2022, my producer Jona Tee and I wrote three potential songs for a new Skid Row album while I was still in the band. Although I don’t think this particular song ["Can’t Kill What’s Dead"] would have made it onto the album, and since that album definitely won’t happen, I thought it might be fun to share this demo with you all instead.

"Please note that this is a demo Jona and I produced and no Skid Row members are playing on this demo. A special thanks to all the fans who helped me put this video together."

Live In London, Skid Row's first official live album and concert film in a 35+ year career, is now available on heavyweight 2LP gatefold, CD + DVD, digital download and all streaming services via earMUSIC.

"Youth Gone Wild" is the latest video from the full program, and captures the rapture of a sold out 02 Forum Kentish Town London gone wild for the Skids and the culmination of a dream years in the making.

"As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and CBGB in New York City... our dreams became bigger with London, England at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from," the band says.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed, hugely fan-embraced 2022 album The Gang's All Here, the band took the 02 stage on October 22 and delivered a Skid Row set for the ages. Running through their multi-platinum career, the packed venue could barely contain the band's and the fans’ energy on "18 And Life," "Monkey Business," "I Remember You" and so many other peak Skid Row moments.

Live In London is a defining live rock album... a band playing at the top of their game in front of a crowd that expected no less. Both Skid Row and the 02 public went far beyond expectations...and now the world can share in that moment.

Live In London tracklisting:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang’s All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Slave To The Grind" (Live In London) video:

"Piece Of Me" (Live In London) video: