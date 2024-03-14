ERRA Share "Crawl Backwards Out Of Heaven" Visualizer; Cure Album Due In April

Prolific metalcore progressives, Erra, will release their new album, Cure, on April 5 via UNFD. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the visualizer for "Crawl Backwards Out Of Heaven". The visualizer captors the raw, explosive, and forward-thinking intensity of the song, which doesn't let up from the first note.

Cure is the band's sixth album and it highlights and expands on the forward-thinking sound and guitar-driven style that the band has built its reputation on. Following 2021's self-titled release, Cure is a stunning execution of both raw talent and surgical technicality. It's as emotional powerful as it is musically proficient, which is not an easy feat to achieve. Yet Erra make it look and sound easy. Cure is a sonic thrill ride — one that you hope will never end.

Tracklisting:

"Cure"

"Rumor of Light"

"Idle Wild"

"Blue Reverie"

"Slow Sour Bleed"

"Wish"

"Glimpse"

"Past Life Persona"

"Crawl Backwards Out of Heaven"

"End to Excess"

"Pale Iris"

"Wave"

Erra are:

J.T. Cavey — Vocals

Jesse Cash — Vocals + Guitars

Conor Hesse — Bass

Alex Ballew — Drums

Clint Tustin — Guitar