Eruption In The Canyon: 212 Days & Nights With The Genius Of EDDIE VAN HALEN Book Due Next Month; Preview Available

Independent publisher Permuted Press is set to release a new book with documentary and music video filmmaker, Andrew Bennett. The book, titled Eruption In The Canyon: 212 Days & Nights With The Genius Of Eddie Van Halen, is scheduled to release on September 7th and will be distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Eruption In The Canyon is a revelatory, fly-on-the-wall collection of photographs and stories documenting Eddie Van Halen at work in his famed, but seldom seen 5150 studio. From the 2004 reunion with Sammy Hagar through the 2007 reunion with David Lee Roth, Eruption in the Canyon documents it all.

Eddie Van Halen: “When kids ask me how it feels to be a rock star, I say, ‘I’m not a rock star. I’m not in it for the fame, I’m in it because I like to play.”





Featuring more than 200 photographs, and accompanied by intimate reflections on what the author witnessed, Eruption In The Canyon presents an incomparable portrait of one of the most revered artists in history.

Eruption In The Canyon releases from Permuted Press on September 7th. Check out a book preview on Amazon at this location.

About the Author

Filmmaker and writer Andrew Bennett began his work with a documentary on the groundbreaking band Deftones, then spent a year filming Katy Perry on tour. He is best known for music videos and has worked with numerous artists including: Perry Farrell, Deftones, The Jonas Brothers, Nickelback, Dream Theater, and Sammy Hagar. He lives in Los Angeles.