ESCAPE THE FATE Share Animated Lyric Video For New Song "Unbreakable"

Escape The Fate have dropped "Unbreakable" from their seventh studio album Chemical Warfare, due April 16 via Better Noise Music. Stream or download "Unbreakable" here.

With an infectious chorus about resilience, the track, accompanied by an epic animated lyric video from Toon53 Productions, continues the group's momentum of high-energy, empowering releases leading up to the full LP.

Like the rest of the songs on Chemical Warfare, "Unbreakable" was produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At the Disco, The Used) and co-produced by the band's lead guitarist Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft.

"'Unbreakable' is about finding power in your life rather than just trying to fight your way through circumstances," the band said. "There's a theme of triumph and being victorious over the things that used to control you in this upcoming album."

Chemical Warfare, the band's forthcoming, seventh studio album, slated for an April 16 release, was produced with John Feldmann (Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer, The Used) and co-produced by the band's own Thrasher. It continues the showcase of the band's unique skill of redefining genre and blending it with their signature hard rock sound, delivering an arsenal of driving bangers and melodic ballads. The critical acclaim of newly released singles with Blink-182’s Travis Barker and violinist Lindsey Stirling are a testament that Chemical Warfare is the sound of a band at their most powerful, most resilient, and most comfortable in their own skin.

Tracklisting:

"Lightning Strike"

"Invincible" (feat. Lindsey Stirling)

"Unbreakable"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Erase You"

"Not My Problem" (feat. Travis Barker)

"Burn The Bridges"

"Demons"

"Hand Grenade"

"Ashes (Broken World)"

"My Gravity"

"Walk On"

Pre-order Chemical Warfare now at this location.

"Not My Problem" (feat. Travis Barker):

"Invincible" (feat. Lindsey Stirling):