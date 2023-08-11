ESCAPE THE HIVE Release New Single “Separate Lives”

Phoenix, AZ based melodic hard rockers Escape The Hive have released a brand-new single today and along with it, the video for “Separate Lives”.

Pulled from the band’s debut album, This is Gonna Sting, released on 15 September via Shock Records / Vanity Music Group and distributed through The Orchard / Sony Music, “Separate Lives” is a perfect setup for the album as it best represents the AOR aspects of the band and the album. With their roots firmly planted in ‘70s arena rock, along the lines of Foreigner, Deep Purple, Journey and the like, Escape The Hive has the material to sit alongside their new contemporaries in the "New Wave of Classic Rock" phenomenon that's taking hold across the world. “We are definitely influenced by that era of rock, but a bit more first hand. That era of music actually formed who we are as people as well as the music we write,” says Beck.

As for the track, Beck explains, “‘Separate Lives’ is a song about what ifs and what is important in your life and how the choices we make when we are younger stick with us as we get older. We all think back to how things would be different if another choice was made. It's a song that has been around for a little while but was never used. But I knew when writing the lyrics that it kinda had a special meaning to me.and when we were looking for songs to include on our debut, it felt like the time was right."

Produced and directed by Gavin Donnelly from Soundphoria Entertainment, the video actually stars Michael’s son Jake in his acting debut. “Jake plays the younger version of me and that meant I had a chance to get my ’74 Camaro in the video, as well,” he laughs. “It just all kind of worked out that way!”

Recorded at Phoenix's Soundvision Studios, This is Gonna Sting was produced by frontman Michael Thomas Beck and shows the quintet expanding on their ‘70s arena rock influences with modern production values. The sonics of the record are a throwback to that sound. A very vintage approach. With soaring harmonies that are ingrained in that writing style with some of the flash and dynamics of the ‘80s.

Escape The Hive is:

Michael Thomas Beck - Lead Vocals

Conrad Varela - Guitars, backing vocals

Paul Williams - Bass, backing vocals

Mike Vars – Keyboards, backing vocals

A.D. Adams - Drums, percussion, backing vocals

Upcoming shows:

August

18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater (with The Iron Maidens)

25 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side

26 – Lincoln, NE – Rosie’s Downtown

27 – Omaha, NE – Dream On The Green