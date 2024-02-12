ESP Guitars Introduce The GEORGE LYNCH Signature Series LTD GL Desert Eagle; Video

ESP Guitars has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"George Lynch is one of the world’s most respected and influential guitarists, and was one of the very first ESP Signature artists to join our company back in the 1980s. The LTD GL Desert Eagle is a re-imagining of his famous Kamikaze model, now thematically focused on Native American images and colors. It features an alder body and maple neck, joined with bolt-on construction at 25.5” scale.

"The Kamikaze’s kanji characters and bombs have been replaced by double feathers and arrow heads in this striking design, which offers subtle black binding on the body. Its neck profile implements George’s original U shape, and it includes a Macassar ebony fingerboard, dot position markers, and 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets.

"Components on the LTD GL Desert Eagle include a Floyd Rose 1000 SE double-locking tremolo with stainless steel screws, a special low-friction volume pot, and a special pickup combination that includes a Seymour Duncan Distortion pickup in the bridge, with push-pull coil splitting on the single volume knob, and an ESP SS-120 single-coil in the neck position.

"A portion of the proceeds of every LTD Desert Eagle will be contributed to George’s non-profit charity that assists Native American communities and causes. Includes deluxe ESP hardshell case."

For more info and specs, visit ESPGuitars.com.