ESP Teams With JUDAS PRIEST And Star-FM For Parkinson's Charity Raffle; Video

When legendary ESP Signature artist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest calls for aid, the metal community answers.

ESP have teamed up with Glenn, his bandmates in Judas Priest, and Germany's Star-FM for an excellent charitable opportunity where all of you are going to help the fight against Parkinson's Disease... and one of you will win an LTD Glenn Tipton Signature Series GT-600 guitar that's been signed by all members of Judas Priest!

"Parkinson's is a long-term neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system. Almost every one of us knows someone who is affected by this insidious and currently incurable disease. Over six million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's - including our friend, the iconic Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton."

Do Good And Win A Glenn Tipton Signature ESP Guitar Signed By Judas Priest:

Glenn Tipton has set up a foundation dedicated to researching and developing new therapies and drugs. To support this great initiative, Judas Priest is offering an LTD Glenn Tipton GT-600 Signature guitar signed by the entire band, just in time for the tour, which you can win!

Every Cent Counts!:

100% of all proceeds go to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson Foundation, which is working intensively on a new, pioneering treatment method. Your contribution can therefore make a big difference. Help us with your support, because together we can make a difference and advance research a little further.

Get more info and donate here. Watch a video message from Judas Priest below: