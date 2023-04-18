Estonia’s CYDEFECT Release “Moment Of Peace” Video

Female-fronted melodic metal band Cydefect from Estonia has released a new music video "Moment Of Peace". The song is also available on major streaming platforms.

The video "Moment Of Peace" was filmed seven meters deep underground and carries a deep pain and sadness for both the war in Ukraine as well as all other war zones. "It`s crazy how people attack and destroy each other. We shouldn`t just stand by and watch, but find a way to help and stop these massacres," said the singer.

In a short time the song has already received lots of positive feedback from around the world, including France, Finland, England, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, Colombia, Hungary, and of course Estonia.

Cydefect has been active for nearly ten years. The band captivates the audience with delicate crystal-clear female vocals, beautiful melodies, dark riffs and high-quality production.

The band gained wider recognition and popularity a couple of years ago when they released their single "Heal" which was mixed by Aksu Hanttu (Nightwish, Entwine) and mastered by Svante Forsbäck from Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, The Rasmus).

(Photo: Siiri Kumari)