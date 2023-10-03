Estonia’s FOLLOW THE HOLLOW Releases Eponymous Music Video

Estonian melodic death metal project Follow The Hollow has unveiled a music video for their eponymous track from their debut EP, The Sorrow Keeper. This release showcases the classic Gothenburg sound, blending melody and aggression seamlessly. The album is available on all streaming platforms.

Taking on melodic death metal and metalcore, Follow The Hollow is set to make waves in the world of metal. Follow The Hollow incorporates the essence of the Gothenburg sound into music. The end product is a sonic assault that skillfully blends memorable riffs, melodic hooks, and cutting-edge synths.

Purchase the EP on Bandcamp.