ETERNAL EVIL Announce Lineup Change

Eternal Evil was formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 2019, with the intention to carry on the legacy of early high energy early classic thrash insanity.

Conjuring malicious old school metal powers, Eternal Evil’s debut, 'The Warriors Awakening... Brings The Unholy Slaughter’, was issued in November 2021 via Redefining Darkness Records.

The band comments on their recent line up change: “Eternal Evil has risen up from the departures with the new members Adam Schmidt on drums and Niklas Saari on bass."

"During Autumn of this year the band will be heading to Studio Humbucker to work with Robert Pehrsson once again to make the second album of Eternal Evil."

"Fast, atmospheric and pounding riffs dominate tracks like 'The Gates Beyond Mortality' and 'Guerilla Warfare' with lyrical themes ranging from occultism to violent warfare. With this installation of Eternal Evil, influences including Annihilator, Dark Angel and Dissection will be even more memorable.”

Eternal Evil 2023 band lineup:

Adrian Tobar – vocals and lead guitar

Tobias Lindström – lead guitar

Niklas Saari – bass guitar

Adam Schmidt – drums