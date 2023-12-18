ETERNAL EVIL Debut "Desecration Of Light" Lyric Video
December 18, 2023, an hour ago
Sweden's Eternal Evil have released a lyric video for "Desecration Of Light", featured on the band's new album, The Gates Beyond Mortality, released back in October via Listenable Records. Watch below:
The band has also announced The Gates Beyond Mortality Nordic Assault Over Scandinavia. Dates below, tickets here.
January
12 - Debaser Strand (Bar Brooklyn) - Stockholm, Sweden
19 - Kafe Deluxe - Vaxjo, Sweden
20 - Bomber Bar - Motala, Sweden
26 - Revolver - Oslo, Norway
27 - The Abyss - Goteborg, Sweden
February
9 - H1 Sliperiet - Ornskoldsvik, Sweden
10 - Aveny (Rockbaren) - Sundsvall, Sweden
24 - Kungen - Sandviken, Sweden
April
12 - Huskvarna Metal Fest - Huskvarna, Sweden
20 - Backstage Rockbar - Trollhattan, Sweden
With lyrical themes from occult practice to the violent nature of warfare, the band has crafted an album that has broken all the rules and standards from previous times, which makes this album sound darker than anything they have released prior.
Order The Gates Beyond Mortality here, save it here.
The Gates Beyond Mortality tracklisting:
"Depths A Of A New Eternity"
"Guerilla Warfare"
"The Gates Beyond Mortality"
"Funeral Prayers"
"Signs Of Ancient Sin"
"Desecration Of Light"
"The Astral Below"
"Immolation"
"The Cursed Trilogy"
"The Gates Beyond Mortality" video:
"Funeral Prayers":
Eternal Evil lineup:
Adrian Tobar - Vocals and Lead Guitar
Tobias Lindström - Lead Guitar
Niklas Saari - Bass Guitar
Adam Schmidt - Drums