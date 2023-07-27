ETERNAL EVIL Unleash New Track "Funeral Prayers"; Audio Streaming

Influenced by thrash metal royaly Slayer, Kreator, Destruction and Exodus' earlier works, Eternal Evil was formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 2019. The band intends to carry on the legacy of early high energy classic thrash insanity.

Their quickly sold out Rise Of Death self-released demo recorded in band leader Adrian Tobar's garage was later reissued by Iron Fist and Redefining Darkness records. Shortly after the demo release, the world was hit by a pandemic and during those restrictive years, the band worked on in silence and brought in Norrland guitarist Tobias Lindström.

Recorded at Studio Humbucker by Robert Pehrsson, the band’s full length debut, The Warriors Awakening... Brings The Unholy Slaughter, was released in November 2021.

Now with two new members, the band is ready with its follow-up album, The Gates Beyond Mortality, to be released in October. With lyrical themes from Occult Practice to the violent nature of warfare the band has crafted an album that has broken all the rules and standards from previous times, which makes this album sound darker than anything they have released prior.

Having kickstarted with an indestructible enthusiasm conjuring malicious old school metal powers, Eternal Evil are destined to make that head bang forever.

The first single, "Funeral Prayers", is out today. Get the song here, and listen below.

The Gates Beyond Mortality tracklisting:

"Depths A Of A New Eternity"

"Guerilla Warfare"

"The Gates Beyond Mortality"

"Funeral Prayers"

"Signs Of Ancient Sin"

"Desecration Of Light"

"The Astral Below"

"Immolation"

"The Cursed Trilogy"

"Funeral Prayers":

Eternal Evil lineup:

Adrian Tobar - Vocals and Lead Guitar

Tobias Lindström - Lead Guitar

Niklas Saari - Bass Guitar

Adam Schmidt - Drums