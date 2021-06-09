ETERNAL SILENCE Release New Single “Ancient Spirit”

Italian symphonic metallers Eternal Silence will be releasing their new album Timegate Anathema on October 8, 2021 via Rockhots Records.

Recorded at The Groove Factory (Udine, Italy) and Line/Out Studio (Milano, Italy) with mixing and mastering by Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis, Temperance, Kaledon), the full length will feature ten tracks of symphonic and power prog metal plus will see the band introduce new elements and experimentation into their sound. The album goes from power metal songs like "The Way Of Time" and "My Soul Sad Until Death" to heavy and dark ones like "Rain And Red Death Masquerade", passing through the catchy melodies of tracks like "Glide In The Air" and acoustic moments on "Lonely And Firefly". The main theme that inspired the record is the concept of time.

“It has been a long time since our last full length was released, we took our time to make the best songs possible and then the pandemic broke in and forced us to stop and wait for the right time to publish it. But now everything is ready and we can't wait to finally share this with you all.” adds the band.

Today, Eternal Silence reveals the first single "Ancient Spirit", a heavy track that puts together new influences and sounds.

The band explains the song's concept in further detail:

"Born out of the mind of guitarist Enzo Criscuolo, this song is heavy in contents and atmosphere along with feeling spiritual with lyrics written by our bassist Alessio Sessa. The lake in the pantheistic form that assumes in the song, reveals its mystery and charm as if it was a sleeping God. Beneath the layer of forgetfulness where it lays, hidden like a gem and silent, is an ideal companion, present in every day of our lives and keeps secrets and deep thrusts in its depths, where few dare to look."

Formed in Varese, Italy in 2008, Eternal Silence combines powerful guitar riffs, a thunderous rhythmic section, catchy melodies, and bombastic orchestral tracks with the support of two vocalists, Marika Vanni and guitarist Alberto Cassina sharing the front stage. The band's current line-up is completed by Alessio Sessa (bass), Andrea Zannin (drums) and Enzo Criscuolo (guitarist).

Since their formation, the band has unleashed three albums and two EPs. 2020's Renegades (EP), 2018's Metamorphosis (EP), and 2017's Mastermind Tyranny were released on Sliptrick Records, and their earlier full-lengths Raw Poetry (2013) and Chasing Chimera (2015) were released on Underground Symphony Records.

Over the years, the band has been a consistent touring presence in Europe, performing in Germany, Switzerland, France, Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, and Hungary along with being support for bands such as Temperance, Therion, Haggard, Sound Storm, Blackoustic (Timo Kotipelto (Stratovarius) and Jani Liimatainen (Insomnium)).

Tracklisting:

“The Way Of Time”

“Edge Of The Dream”

“Ancient Spirit”

“Heart Of Lead”

“Lonely”

“Glide In The Air”

“Rain”

“My Soul Sad Until Death”

“Firefly”

“Red Death Masquerade”

“Ancient Spirit” lyric video: