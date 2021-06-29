ETERNITY’S END Feat. Former / Current OBSCURA, HIBRIA Members Announce Upcoming Album Details

Neoclassical power shred metal act Eternity's End guitarist /bandleader Christian Muenzner has issued an update on the band:

"Our new album is almost done. All the instruments and vocals are tracked. The album is being produced by Christian Muenzner and Hannes Grossmann, and is currently being mixed and mastered by Hannes at Mordor Sound studios. The album will be called Embers Of War and will be released in Japan through Avalon/Marquee on November 24, and through Prosthetic Records on November 26 in the rest of the world. Choirs are being provided by Piet Sielck and Jan Sören Eckert of German Power Metal factory Iron Savior. The artwork will be created by Dimitar Nikolov.

“As some of you may have heard already, there happened some changes in the lineup of Eternity’s End. The reason is that we want to move Eternity’s End from being an online project to being a real band that can get together to rehearse and play live shows and tours and appear on festivals etc. With a lineup that is spread over two or three continents and with a realistic view on the financial, logistic and scheduling problems that a band of our status has to face, this has proven not to be workable and we have decided to put together a line up completely based in Europe.

“We are happy to announce the return of bassist Linus Klausenitzer (Alkaloid, Obsidious, ex Obscura) to Eternity's End. Linus, who already played on our debut album "The Fire Within" (2016), already finished tracking all the bass lines for our upcoming album "Embers Of War", and they sound phenomenal. Shred fanatics can even expect some over the top bass solos and crazy guitar/bass unisono sections from this album.

“In addition, we are proud to announce Justin Hombach as the new 2nd guitarist of Eternity’s End. Coming from a diverse musical background with influences ranging from Jazz/Fusion to the golden Varney era of shred guitar to power and progressive metal and with incredible guitar chops, Justin is the perfect addition to complete the double axe attack that is at the core of the band’s sound.

“Watch Justin burn through his solos and the harmony section of the song ‘Deathrider’ from Embers Of War: (Note: this is a demo version and not mixed yet)

“Thus, Eternity's End lineup is: Iuri Sanson (Vocals; Majustice/ex-Hibria), Christian Muenzner (Guitars & Keyboards; Obscura/Paradox), Hannes Grossmann (Drums; Alkaloid/ex-Obscura), Linus Klausenitzer (Bass), and Justin Hombach (Guitars).

“This album will contain all the flashy craziness of Unyielding and is filled to the rim with very aggressive riffs and high speed drumming, Racer X/Cacophony inspired dual guitar shredding and tradeoffs, soaring vocals and epic, catchy choruses. However, I feel that this album showcases our classic heavy metal and speed metal influences a bit more than the first 2 albums and will be focused very much on the guitars with only some light keyboard textures here and there.

“We want to thank Phil, Jimmy and Mike for their amazing dedication and contributions to the Unyielding album and it was an honor for us to work with them.

“We hope that when the Covid-19 crisis is over we will also be able to hit the road and finally present our music in a live setting.”