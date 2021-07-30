ETHER COVEN Release Surprise New EP

South Florida post-metal outfit Ether Coven have surprised fans with a new EP. Language Is The Instrument Of The Empire is a three-song behemoth released via the band’s own label Horned & Blind. The offering was engineered by Daniel Colombo (Gouge Away, Orthodox, XBishopX) and features musical contributions by Eva Hall (Power Alone, ex Gather,) Brian Hillhouse (Seraphim, Seraph/The Light, The Animal’s Comfort,) and David Paul (Fero Lux, Ljesus.) the material was originally written before their 2020 LP effort for Century Media, Everything is Temporary Except Suffering.

The band were able to fully flesh out and record the EP during the pandemic. Speaking on the EP’s title and theme, Peter Kowalsky (guitar/vocals) said “it’s a quote that the Spanish colonialists lived by when they wanted to fully conquer a people. This EP is a harsh critique of normalization and the culture it protects. We never question much about our culture which is harmful to our health and happiness.”

Physical editions will also be available including a color 12” vinyl edition (order link below) as well as a cassette version (link below). In addition Ether Coven is teaming up with vegan company XVX Soap Co for a limited edition soap and artwork collaboration (available via link below). All proceeds from that item will benefit Shelter Farm Sanctuary. Order here .