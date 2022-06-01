ETHER COVEN Sign With Good Fight Music; New Album Out In August, First Single Streaming Feat. INTEGRITY’s DWID HELLION

Ether Coven (members of Remembering Never) has announced their signing to Good Fight Music and forthcoming album, The Relationship Between The Hammer And The Nail, set for release on August 5. The first taste of music from the record comes in new single “Psalm Of Cancer” featuring guest vocals from Dwid Hellion of Integrity and Anthony Crupi of Pain Ritual. The single hits heavy, showcasing the band’s blend of doom metal, sludge, and post-hardcore. Soaring guitars make way for an intense breakdown, encapsulating the emotional pull of the lyrical content. Written by vocalist and guitarist Peter Kowalsky, the song documents his ongoing battle with colon cancer and entering chemotherapy.

Kowalsky expands: “This song is about my days and nights going through chemotherapy and the moments that the doctors don’t warn you about. They tell you about the nausea and the bleeding, stomach issues, neuropathy, and the lethargy. They somehow leave out the parts that surround depression and suicidal thoughts.

“This is/was no easy battle and my heart breaks for anyone else that has had to deal with this or has had loved ones that have experienced this. Cancer is no joke. We figured this was as bleak as it could get, why not add a little more darkness, so we asked Dwid from Integrity to throw some vocals on top of this here and there and the result is absolutely bonkers. This song is dedicated to anyone who knows this struggle.”

Produced by Andy Nelson at Bricktop Studios, the band set out to get The Relationship Between The Hammer And The Nail sounding as close to their live performance as possible. Using actual pedals instead of plug-ins and the majority of vocal cuts being first takes, the recording process was able to be completed in just one week. The seven songs on the record are impassioned, intense, and filled with an overwhelming vulnerability centered around despair, loved ones, and the state of the world.

On the album, the band also brought in a heavy line-up of guests and friends to feature. On opener and lead single “Psalm Of Cancer” the band is joined by Integrity vocalist Dwid Hellion and Pain Ritual’s Anthony Crupi (who makes several vocal contributions on the album). Listening through the rest of the tracks you’ll find appearances from Daniel Weyandt (Zao), Howard Jones (Blood Has Been Shed, Light The Torch), Tarek Ahmed (Intercourse) and Shane Post (Bird of Ill Omen).

Ether Coven is Peter Kowalsky (vocals/guitars), Devin Estep (guitar/vocals) Justin Gianoutsos (drums), and Shane Nerenberg (bass).

Tracklisting:

“Psalm Of Cancer” feat. Dwid Hellion and Anthony Crupi)

“Afraid & Suffering” feat. Dan Weyandt)

“god Hates Flags” feat. Tarek Ahmed and Anthony Crupi)

“Of Might & Failure” feat. Shane Post

“The Warmth Of Your Bathwater” feat. Anthony Crupi)

“Temple Of Wu”

“Consequences Of Self (Let The Nails Carve Our Names In Rust)” feat. Howard Jones

“Psalm Of Cancer”:

