EUROPE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Berlin "Time Capsule" Show Streaming

Swedish rock veterans Europe brought their "Time Capsule" tour to Berlin, Germany on October 7th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"On Broken Wings"

"Seven Doors Hotel"

"Rock The Night"

"Start From The Dark"

"Walk"

"Hold Your Head Up"

"Dreamer"

"War Of Kings"

"Vasatan"

"Girl From Lebanon"

"Carrie"

"Stormwind"

"Always the Pretenders"

"Ninja"

"Prisoners In Paradise"

"Sign of The Times"

"Major Tom (David Bowie - acoustic cover)

"Last Look At Eden"

"Open Your Heart"

"Memories"

More Than Meets The Eye"

- drum solo - (William Tell Overture)

"Ready Or Not"

"Superstitious"

Encore:

"Cherokee"

"The Final Countdown"

Europe are currently undertaking a “Time Capsule” tour which includes 21 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands, and the UK, including two nights at the famous London Palladium. These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective “evening with” performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of their 11 studio albums.

The remaining “Time Capsule” 40th Anniversary 2023 Shows are:

October 15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Sold Out)

17 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

18 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

19 - Gateshead, UK - The Sage

21 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls

22 - Salford, UK - The Lowry

2 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

25 - London, UK - The Palladium

26 - London, UK - The Palladium

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus (Sold Out)

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus (Sold Out)