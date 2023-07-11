EUROPE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Midalidare Rock 2023 Show Streaming

Swedish rock veterans Europe performed at Midalidare Rock 2023 in Mogilovo, Bulgaria on July 1st. fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Walk the Earth"

"Rock the Night"

"Scream of Anger"

"Prelude"

"Last Look at Eden"

"Sign of the Times"

"Firebox"

"Carrie"

"Love Is Not the Enemy"

"Heart of Stone"

"War of Kings"

"Stormwind"

"Open Your Heart"

"Let the Good Times Rock"

"Ready or Not"

- keyboard solo - 1:06:59

"Superstitious"

"Cherokee"

"The Final Countdown"

Europe recently announced a European tour in support of the band's 40th anniversary. Frontman Joey Tempest guested on the BBC Breakfast program and discussed the history of the band, getting ABBA icon Benny Andersson's seal of approval, and the upcoming tour.

On receiving prasie from ABBA's Benny Andersson

Tempest: "I hold him in the highest regard. I think he's as creazive as people like Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. The playful melody making, it's amazing. For hom to talk about us, and me, and the song ("The Final Countdown"), that was amazing."

A video trailer for the Tome Capsule tour can be viewed below.

"We are very proud to announce the first of our 40th Anniversary celebrations with a European Tour!," states a message from Europe. "The “Time Capsule” tour will take in 18 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands and the UK, including two nights at the famous London Palladium to round it off. These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective “evening with” performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of our 11 studio albums."

Tour dates:

September

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

October

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

2 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Theaterhaus

5 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

6 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

8 - Oslo, Norway - Opera House

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

14 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

17 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

18 - Glasgow,UK - Royal Concert Hall

19 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

21 - Wolverhampton,UK - The Halls

22 - Salford,UK - The Lowry

24 - Leicester,UK - De Montfort Hall

25 - London,UK - The Palladium

26 - London,UK - The Palladium