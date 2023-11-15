EUROPE Frontman JOEY TEMPEST Talks New Album - "If We Are Lucky, We Can Get It Out Later Next Year Or Early 2025"

Robert Cavuoto spoke with Europe frontman Joey Tempest for Sonic Perspectives about the band's new single, "Hold Your Head Up", thier forthcoming album, a new documentary on the band currently in the works, and more. Check out the interview below.

Q: There's also a new album in the works for late 2024 / early 2025. How deep are you into writing and recording it?

Tempest: "We talked about that last week. We have some ideas. One was 'Hold Your Head Up', so we are not entirely starting from scratch. We think this winter, we will pull all the ideas together and send them to each other. If we are lucky, we can get it out, like you said, later next year or early 2025. We are looking forward to recording it. It's been a while since Walk the Earth in 2017, which was recorded in Abbey Road Studios."

Q: I know you are still working on the songs, but will the album have any unexpected moments that Europe is famous for and fans can look forward to?

Tempest: "You sound familiar with the band, and we always like to take fans on an adventure. 'Hold Your Head Up' has some punch to it with some old Europe metal edge to it while feeling modern. I have a few ideas that are a bit different to share with the band yet, so there will be some exciting stuff."

Q: Are you always inspired to create music?

Tempest: "Yes, I think about music every day and listen to music every day. I play guitar and keyboard almost every day, depending on what I'm doing or if I'm traveling. It's been part of my life since I was 6 or 7. There was always an instrument at home. My sister had a guitar and piano, and she didn't continue, but I did. I like to express myself musically, and it makes me feel good to write and think of new ideas. I collect lyrics and melody lines all the time."

The official music video for "Hold Your Head Up" offers a glimpse into the brand-new documentary that the band have been busy filming with producer / director Craig Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions simply entitled Europe - The Movie. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of their rise to success in the mid ‘80s, through hard times and heartache, to coming back in the millennium, and the current successes the band has achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.

"Hold Your Head Up" was recorded at the Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (Ghost, Robyn), it is a punchy up-tempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early Europe. The song was mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed Europe's Secret Society album.

"'Hold Your Head Up' is an up-tempo guitar driven rocker about pulling through in difficult times and the influence my father had on me to always do my best and persevere,” offers Joey Tempest. “It’s been six years since our last release Walk The Earth recorded at Abbey Road, and we had a great time in the studio with producer Klas Åhlund. He really brought out a hungry, engaged band that’s ready to continue an amazing journey. We can’t wait to play this song on tour and incorporate it on our next album. We’re very proud of this track.”

(Photo - Fredrik Etoall)