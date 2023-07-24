EUROPE Guitarist JOHN NORUM Debuts "Norma" Music Video

John Norum is mostly known as the founder and lead guitarist for the rock band Europe, that quickly took the name as Sweden's biggest rock export with the songs "The Final Countdown", "Carrie" and "Rock The Night", and has sold over 15 million albums worldwide. In October 28, 2022 Norum released his 9th solo album, Gone To Stay, and is now greeting his fans with a new music video directed by award winning director Patric Ullaeus from rEvolver Film Company.

Says Patric Ullaeus: "We created something truly special and innovative together. The energy on set was electric, and the creativity flowed non-stop. From mesmerizing visuals to mind-blowing performances, we pushed the boundaries and delivered a unique audiovisual masterpiece."

Watch the new video for "Norma" below.

Gone To Stay tracklisting:

"Voices Of Silence"

"Sail On"

"Gone To Stay"

"One By One"

"What Do You Want"

"Lady Grinning Soul"

"Norma"

"Calling"

"Terror Over Me"

"Face The Truth (Revisited)"

"Norma" video:

"Calling" video:

"Voices Of Silence" video:

"Sail On" video: