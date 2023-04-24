EUROPE Guitarist JOHN NORUM Releases New "Calling" Single / Video

April 24, 2023, 42 minutes ago

Europe guitarist John Norum released his latest solo album, Gone To Stay, in 2022. Below is the official video for the new single, "Calling". It was directed by Patric Ullaeus.
 
 
Tracklist:
 
"Voices Of Silence"
"Sail On"
"Gone To Stay"
"One By One"
"What Do You Want"
"Lady Grinning Soul"
"Norma"
"Calling"
"Terror Over Me"
"Face The Truth (Revisited)"
 
"Calling"
 
 
"Voices Of Silence"
 

 
"Sail On"
 



