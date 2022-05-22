EUROPE Guitarist JOHN NORUM To Release Ninth Solo Album Later This Year; Official Video For New Single "Sail On" Streaming
May 22, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Europe guitarist John Norum is set to release his ninth solo album, Gone To Stay, later this year. The first single, "Sail On", was released on May 20th. Check ou the official video below, filmed on a real Viking ship by director Patric Ullaeus.
Pick up "Sail On" via digital platforms found here. Stay tuned for album details, coming soon.
Europe are currently on the road supporting Whitesnake. Tour dates are as follows:
May
22 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK
25 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK
27 - Arena - Oberhausen, Germany
29 - KB Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark
31 - Partille Arena - Gothenburg, Sweden
June
2 - Tjuvholmen Arena - Hamar, Norway
4 - Hovet - Stockholm, Sweden
6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Saku Arena - Tallin, Estonia
10 - Aren - Kaunas, Lithuania
12 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
14 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
21 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
28 - Lorenzini - Milan, Italy