EUROPE Guitarist JOHN NORUM To Release Ninth Solo Album Later This Year; Official Video For New Single "Sail On" Streaming

Europe guitarist John Norum is set to release his ninth solo album, Gone To Stay, later this year. The first single, "Sail On", was released on May 20th. Check ou the official video below, filmed on a real Viking ship by director Patric Ullaeus.

Pick up "Sail On" via digital platforms found here. Stay tuned for album details, coming soon.

Europe are currently on the road supporting Whitesnake. Tour dates are as follows:

May

22 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

25 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

27 - Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

29 - KB Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

31 - Partille Arena - Gothenburg, Sweden

June

2 - Tjuvholmen Arena - Hamar, Norway

4 - Hovet - Stockholm, Sweden

6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Saku Arena - Tallin, Estonia

10 - Aren - Kaunas, Lithuania

12 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

14 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

21 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

28 - Lorenzini - Milan, Italy