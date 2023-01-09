EUROPE Share 2022 Live Video Footage From Dublin And Glasgow

Europe have shared two live videos, filmed at Ireland's Arena Dublin on May 10, 2022 and Scotland's SSE Hydro Arena Glasgow on May 12, 2022. Watch below:

In late 2022, guitarist John Norum revealed that Europe are planning to enter the studio early this year to record the follow up to 2017’s Walk The Earth. He also revealed that the band hope to work with producer Dave Cobb once more, the producer who helmed both Walk The Earth and 2015’s War Of Kings. Norum made his comments in a brand new interview with eonmusic.

Talking about new music, and the follow up to Europe’s Walk The Earth, which was released in 2017, John said; “Has it been five years?! Oh wow! That seems like a very long time. Time just flies by, it’s crazy. Well, we’ve been talking about future plans and things like that, so we plan to go in the studio in around April / May [2023], something like that, but we are writing songs at the moment for the next Europe album, and we’re looking for producers."

He also revealed that the band plan to work with Dave Cobb once more, who produced the band’s last two releases, Norum said; “We hope can work with Dave Cobb again because he’s the greatest. He’s so good, he’s amazing, so hopefully we can do it with him if he's not busy, and hope that we can do it in his studio because that would be a lot of fun. He has a studio in Nashville, so that would be fun to go there and record the next album."

Stay tuned for updates.