EVANESCENCE Part Ways With Guitarist JEN MAJURA - "None Of This Was My Decision; I Have No Hard Feelings Against Anybody"

Evanescence have parted ways with guitarist Jen Majura, who joined the band in 2015 to replace Terry Balsamo. The band issued the following statement via social media:

"It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it's time to go our separate ways. We will always love her and support her, and can't wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.

We are hard at work rehearsing for our upcoming tour and will have some exciting news about the new lineup coming in the next few days, so stay tuned."

Majura, meanwhile, issued a brief statement regarding her departure:

"I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision. I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful."

Majura recorded two albums with Evanescence: Synthesis (2017) and The Bitter Truth (2021).

