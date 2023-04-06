Even A Gun Wielding Gangster And Blown Vocal Cords Couldn't Stop This AEROSMITH Song From Becoming A Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, legendary singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith wrote one of rock’s greatest masterpieces at the age of 14. A 14-year-old kid! Not only that… this 70s classic is a pretty heavy song for a 14-year-old to understand, let alone write. The 70s hard rock classic 'Dream On' is the one that put the screaming demon and the Boston boys on the top of rock royalty. But when Tyler brought the bonafide rock classic to his band, guitarist Joe Perry didn’t want to cut it because he felt it was too soft for their sound, even though the song builds and then explodes! Many obstacles stood in the way of this song becoming a hit, from a run-in with a gangster who pulled a gun on the band, to it failing on its first release, to Steven Tyler blowing out his vocal cords on one big performance. The song is sung by Steven Tyler in an entirely different way than any song he’d sing thereafter. The story is coming up next, on Professor Of Rock."