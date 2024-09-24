EVERDAWN Release "Another Lifetime" Single And Video

New Jersey’s symphonic metal band, Everdawn, unveil their new single and accompanying music video, “Another Lifetime”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl. Stream/download the single here, and watch the video below.

The band comment on the track: “Many of us feel the constant fear that we are straying from our path, or that the journey set before us is not the one we're meant for. We may feel afraid we are not strong enough to face the battles ahead or we feel anxious that we are veering away from the life we want. This song is about fighting inner demons, challenging our insecurities or preconceived notions and rising above. Trust nothing but yourself to achieve what you want in life, following your own footsteps. Realize: you are exactly where you are meant to be and who you are meant to become.”





Everdawn is a female fronted symphonic metal band based out of New Jersey. The band was originally created in March 2014 under the moniker Midnight Eternal, counting founding members, Boris Zaks, Richard Fischer, Dan Prestup and Mike LePond.

In early 2016 the band signed deals first with Intromental Management and later Marquee/Avalon (Asia) and Inner Wound Recordings (Europe/North America) for the release of the self-titled debut. The album was engineered by Eric Rachel (Skid Row, Symphony X) and the mixing and mastering was handled by Tommy Hansen (Helloween, Pretty Maids, Jorn). The impressive artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani, Delain).

The band commenced on a North American tour, as support of prog-veterans Queensryche and toured Europe as support for the avantgarde-kings of Therion on two amazing and lengthy tours that took the band to another level. It was suddenly a name to be reckoned with, even after only one album.

After a few changes in the line-up and the inclusion of the amazing voice of the young and very talented Russian born, Canadian singer Alina Gavrilenko, who brought a full-blown energetic vocal approach into the new songs of the band, the name was changed into Everdawn, to signal a fresh beginning.

The second album from the band, entitled Cleopatra, was released worldwide on March 5, 2021. It was recorded during the summer of 2019. The artwork for the album was painted by the uber-talented Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsak (Annihilator, Grave Digger, Tyr, a.o.) and displays a breathtakingly beautiful version of the old Egyptian queen and the surroundings in her temples and lands.

After the release of Cleopatra, a replacement had to be found for LePond, as he had way too many duties with his main-band, Symphony X. The replacement was the local bass player, Alan D'Angelo and the 5-piece went on a sold-out European tour, as sole support band for worldwide acclaimed guitar virtuoso Michael Schenker.

During the fall of 2022, Everdawn recorded their latest album Venera, which was released on December 8, 2023, via Frontiers Music Srl. The melodic style of the band is unmistakable and with soaring guitar solos, and a truly unique voice, Everdawn is proving that they are a band to be reckoned with.

Lineup:

Alina Gavrilenko - vocals

Richard Fischer - guitars

Alan D'Angelo - bass

Dan Prestup - drums

Boris Zaks – keyboards

(Photo - Shannon Wilk)