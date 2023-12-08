EVERDAWN Release "Silver Lining" Lyric Video; Venera Album Out Now

New Jersey’s symphonic metal band, Everdawn have released their new album, Venera, their follow-up to 2021’s Cleopatra and their first on Frontiers Records. Watch a lyric video for the new single, "Silver Lining", below.

Tracklisting:

"Cassiopeia"

"Century Black"

"Silver Lining"

"Karmic Partner"

"Northern Star"

"Justify The Means"

"The Promise"

"Crimson Dusk And Silver Dawn"

"Venera"

"Orion’s Belt"

"Images Everlasting"

"Samsara"

"Truer Words Ever Spoken"

"Beneath The Well"