EVERDAWN Releases “The Last Eden” Lyric Video

New Jersey-based symphonic metal quintet Everdawn presents a new video from their second album, Cleopatra, released last year through Sensory Records. The disturbing but inspirational new lyric video for “The Last Eden” is available below.

Formerly known as Midnight Eternal, Everdawn is embodied by lead vocalist Alina Gavrilenko, guitarist/vocalist Richard Fischer, bassist Alan d' Angelo, drummer Dan Prestup, and keyboardist Boris Zaks. The band’s first album under the Everdawn moniker, Cleopatra saw release through Sensory Records in early 2021, delivering 11 epic new movements of epic, progressive, symphonic metal.

The vocals for Cleopatra were recorded at Soundmine Recording, the guitars recorded at Frightbox Recording with engineer Bobby Torres, the bass, drums, and keyboards recorded at RMF Recording Studios, and the bass engineered by Richard Fischer and additional editing by Bobby Torres. The album was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Riverside, Katatonia) and completed with cover artwork by Gyula Havancsák of Hjules Illustration and Design and photography by Alexandra Hassan and Northern Luna. Additionally, the song “Your Majesty Sadness” features guest vocals from Therion/Candlemass vocalist Thomas Vikström.

The new lyric video for “The Last Eden” puts Everdawn’s views on how humankind treats the planet, with cruel and disturbing visuals meant to jolt the viewer into the overall positive and inspiring lyrics the song portrays.

The band writes in a collective statement:

“‘The Last Eden’ is our attempt to bring awareness to the events that oftentimes are considered too disturbing to be discussed, and therefore they are not brought up or taken into account. Such provocative topics as shark finning, poaching, makeup testing on animals, deforestation, and effects of the plastic pollution on our environment due to excessive consumerism and greed for profit are just a few that we elaborate on in the song.

“As humans, we often choose to ignore or pretend that evil and injustice aren't there as long as we don't see it happen. Hence, why it is critical to face these issues head-on to find resolutions and better ways of spending our time here on planet Earth, in harmony with each other and its other residents (flora and fauna). It is time that we overcome our fear and look at the challenge, right in the eyes, and acknowledge where we've gone wrong and what each of us can do at this time to better our lives and the lives of our future generations.

"We are the Strength, if we unite to prosper life, not to destroy..."

Cleopatra is available now through Sensory Records on CD at Bandcamp – in addition to all digital services.

Having released Cleopatra while Covid restrictions were still heavily in place, Everdawn returned to the stage earlier this year, and were featured as the sole support act for Michael Schenker on his 50th anniversary tour across Europe earlier this year. The band is currently writing the follow-up to Cleopatra for release in 2023. Stand by for updates over the months ahead.