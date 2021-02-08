EVERDAWN's New DAN SWANÖ-Masterd Album, Cleopatra, Out Now And Streaming On All Platforms

Sensory Records have released Cleopatra, the epic Dan Swanö-mastered second album from New Jersey-based symphonic metal quintet, Everdawn.

Formerly known as Midnight Eternal, Everdawn is embodied by lead vocalist Alina Gavrilenko, guitarist/vocalist Richard Fischer, bassist Mike LePond (Symphony X), drummer Dan Prestup, and keyboardist Boris Zaks. Through the course of eleven epic new songs, the band delivers forty-eight minutes of epic, progressive, symphonic metal on Cleopatra.

The vocals for Cleopatra were recorded at Soundmine Recording, the guitars were recorded at Frightbox Recording with engineer Bobby Torres, the bass, drums, and keyboards recorded at RMF Recording Studios, the bass engineered by Richard Fischer and additional editing by Bobby Torres. Upon completion, the album was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Riverside, Katatonia), and is completed with cover artwork by Gyula Havancsák of Hjules Illustration and Design, and photography by Alexandra Hassan and Northern Luna. Additionally, Therion vocalist Thomas Vikström provides additional vocals to the track "Your Majesty Sadness".

Keyboardist Boris Zaks offers on Cleopatra, "In times of uncertainty we all search for the little things that we can rely on - on the little moments that do offer us security, comfort and strength. Music, in its encapsulating and deeply moving way, has always been a haven for those who wish to put melody behind what they feel. And this has been a year of feeling. We at Everdawn have been relentlessly at work, crafting Cleopatra and shaping it up to perfection. Our intent was to let Cleopatra speak to the audience and blend with the world around us as well as its history, in the most fragile of times."

Stream Cleopatra via Bandcamp, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and all other digital service providers.

"Ghost Shadow Requiem"

"Stranded In Bangalore"

"Cleopatra"

"Your Majesty Sadness"

"Infinity Divine"

"Pariah's Revenge"

"Lucid Dream"

"Heart Of A Lion"

"Toledo 712 A.D."

"Rider Of The Storm"

"The Last Eden"

"Your Majesty Sadness" lyric video:

(Photo - Aleks Hassan)