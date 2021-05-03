EVERGREY - A Night To Remember Live Album To Be Re-Issued On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl In July

AFM Records will re-issue Evergrey's 2005 live album, A Night To Remember, on limited edition vinyl. Formats include:

- triple vinyl in white (AFM Shop exclusive; limited to 100 units)

- triple in silver (limited to 325 units)

- triple in clear purple (limited to 325 units)

- 2CD+2DVD Digipak

Go to this location to check them out.

Originally released in 2005, A Night To Remember joins the Evergrey Remasters Series as the first live album – incidentally, also the first live album the band ever did. Join the band as they play through a set of 20 songs at the Stora Teatern in Gothenburg with nearly two hours of material from all five albums released up to that day, as well as hours of bonus and backstage material that makes this DVD a must-have for every Evergrey fan. As a part of Evergrey’s remasters series, A Night To Remember has been carefully remastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Pretty Maids, Amaranthe).

Tracklist:

Side A

"Intro"

"Blinded"

"End of Your Days"

"More Than Ever"

"She Speaks to the Dead"

Side B

"Rulers of the Mind"

"Blackened Dawn"

"Waking Up Blind"

"As I Lie Here Bleeding"

Side C

"Misled"

"Mark of the Triangle"

CD 2[edit]

"When the Walls Go Down"

Side D

"Harmless Wishes"

"Essence of Conviction"

"Solitude Within"

Side E

"Nosferatu"

"Recreation Day"

"For Every Tear That Falls"

Side F

"A Touch of Blessing"

"The Masterplan"