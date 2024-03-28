EVERGREY Debut "Ominous" Music Video; New Music Coming Soon

Swedish metal veterans Evergrey, known for their dark and profound compositions, have unveiled a haunting new video for their captivating song, “Ominous”. The song is cut from their latest album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), which entered the charts worldwide at #3 in Sweden (Metal), #5 in the United States (Top New Artist Albums), #7 in Finland, and #12 in Germany. The gripping new visual for “Ominous” marks the closure of this chapter, while Evergrey are more than ready to head into new sonic adventures.

Evergrey’s journey shows no sign of slowing down - their new album will be released this year. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon.

Throughout over 30 years of existence, Gothenburg’s finest export of darkness has gathered numerous worldwide chart positions with thirteen studio albums in total and has enthralled fans around the globe. The band, centered around mastermind Tom S. Englund, has been a consistent presence in the metal scene, leaving an indelible mark with their powerful performances, also appearing at renowned festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock, Summer Breeze and Graspop.

Evergrey state: “This is the last song to be released as a stunning feature film-like video from the Heartless Portrait album, however, it is at the same time also the beginning. This will become much clearer VERY soon! Stay excited! :D”

Watch the video for “Ominous” below:

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), the follow-up to the unit’s highly successful 2021 full-length, Escape Of The Phoenix (which landed at numerous chart positions worldwide), reveals a 10 track mélange of which every note, every riff and every word seeps pure poetry – creating a ceaseless intensity that mesmerizes from the very first second.



A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Volbeat, Destruction, Epica and many more), whereas the hauntingly beautiful album artwork was conjured by Giannis Nakos at Remedy Art Design. Nakos is known for creating artworks for acts like Oceans Of Slumber, Amaranthe, The Agonist and The Crown as well as merchandise for Morbid Angel, Suffocation or Cryptopsy – just to name a few.

Order the album here.

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) tracklisting:

"Save Us"

"Midwinter Calls"

"Ominous"

"Call Out The Dark"

"The Orphean Testament"

"Reawakening"

"The Great Unwashed"

"Heartless"

"Blindfolded"

"Wildfires"

“Save Us” video:

“Call Out the Dark” visualizer:

“Blindfolded” video:

“Midwinter Calls” video:

"Save Us" video:

Lineup:

Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Guitar

Henrik Danhage - Guitar

Rikard Zander - Keyboard

Jonas Ekdahl - Drums

Johan Niemann - Bass