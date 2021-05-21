EVERGREY Frontman TOM ENGLUND Featured Vocalist / Co-Writer On DOVORIAN Debut Album; New Single / Lyric Video "You Are The Reason" Streaming
May 21, 2021, 2 hours ago
Evergrey frontman Tom Eglund has checked in with the following update:
"Check this out. I had a very pleasant experience working with something that doesn't necessarily sound like anything I am usually writing, so it was great fun helping out here! Order your copy here."
UK-based Dovorian is a project launched by Adam Sayer, born out of lockdown. The album, The Light & Dark, features Evergrey's Tom Englund on vocals - which are also written by him - and is mixed and mastered by Evergrey's Jonas Ekdahl.
Tracklist:
"Lost"
"Betrayal"
"Alone"
"You Are The Reason"
"Feel"
"Ache"
"Life Support"
"A Part Of Me"
"Diamond In The Dark"
"Without You"