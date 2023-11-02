EVERGREY - Gothenburg’s Metal Masters Release Gripping Visualizer Video For “Recreation Day” (Live From Lyon)

Within 30 years of existence, Evergrey - Gothenburg’s finest export of darkness - has gathered numerous worldwide chart positions with thirteen studio albums in total and enthralled fans around the globe with their matchless stage appearances at Europe’s biggest festivals and countless headline shows.

Today, the unit centred around mastermind Tom S. Englund - one of the most distinctive vocals in metal - takes devotees back to their successful European tour stop in Lyon, France last year with a live version and visualizer video for their intense song “Recreation Day”. The release creates the perfect mood and marks the celebration of 30 years of metal mastery with their anniversary album, From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits, out December 15 via Napalm Records. The album wraps up three decades of Evergrey’s journey, carries some very special treats along with it, and cements their position as one of the most genre-defining bands of our time.

Watch the visualizer video for “Recreation Day” (Live From Lyon):

From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits will be available in various formats - for example, an extremely limited 112 page hardcover book and 1CD digisleeve bundle (incl. rare photos and imagery, behind the scenes stories and exclusive liner notes from the members). It wraps up three decades of Evergrey’s journey, carries some very special treats along with it, and cements their position as one of the most genre-defining bands of our time. From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits unites Evergrey’s past and present and paves the way for their next chapter - and an even brighter future to come!

In addition to live versions of recent tracks like “Call Out The Dark” and “Where August Mourns”, the record travels down memory lane with “My Allied Ocean”, “A Touch Of Blessing”, “Recreation Day” and “King Of Errors”. The second half of the offering contains soulful piano vocal versions of four songs from the latest full-length (“Save Us”, “Call Out The Dark”, “Blindfolded” and “Midwinter Calls”), and demo versions of the same tracks, topped by a instrumental version of “A Silent Arc”.

From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits will be available in the following formats:

- Hardcover book + 1CD Digisleeve Bundle (incl. rare photos and imagery, behind the scenes stories & exclusive liner notes from the members) – ltd. to 150 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gold Vinyl – ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits here.

From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits tracklisting:

"Call Out The Dark" (Live Version)

"Where August Mourns" (Live Version)

"My Allied Ocean" (Live Version)

"A Touch Of Blessing" (Live Version)

"Recreation Day" (Live Version)

"King Of Errors" (Live Version)

"Save Us" (Piano Vocal Version)

"Call Out The Dark" (Piano Vocal Version)

"Blindfolded" (Piano Vocal Version)

"Midwinter Calls" (Piano Vocal Version)

"A Silent Arc" (Demo Version - Instrumental)

"Save Us" (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

"Midwinter Calls" (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

"Call Out The Dark" (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

"Blindfolded" (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

Since their very first record, 1998’s The Dark Discovery, the Swedish entity around founder, singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund - one of the most distinctive vocals in metal - has enthralled fans and critics alike with their matchless skill in merging progressive heaviness with intense melodic metal topped by gripping lyrics that run shivers down one’s spine. To date, the band has gathered numerous worldwide chart positions with thirteen studio albums in total, and in 2022, the five-piece proved again - even after 30 years of existence - that their creativity sees no bounds with the release of the flawless A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).

Evergrey are:

Tom S. Englund - vocals, guitars

Henrik Danhage - guitars

Rikard Zander - keys

Jonas Ekdahl - drums

Johan Niemann - bass

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)