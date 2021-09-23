EVERGREY Postpone European Tour Until 2022

The Recharging Europe tour, featuring Swedish progressive metal juggernauts Evergrey, was scheduled to begin in just a few weeks. But, due to the continuing uncertainty regarding live events, these shows - like so many others - will be postponed to 2022.

Tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid. In addition to the new dates, the tour itself - being re-dubbed European Tour 2022 - will also see some minor changes, with progressive death metallers Fractal Universe from Nancy, France and Swiss/Italian unit Virtual Symmetry (who previously toured with Evergrey in 2015) joining the lineup. These two bands will replace this year’s scheduled guests Witherfall and Dust In Mind.

All in all, the most important thing is - where first-class progressive metal is promised, first-class progressive metal is what you'll get! This is what Evergrey has embodied since 1993. Their gloomy mood and their thoughtful art of writing along with brilliant musical versatility are the trademarks of the matchless force led by singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund. With Escape Of The Phoenix, Evergrey unveiled their twelfth studio album back in February 2021, that will also be part of the shows in autumn 2022.



“Given the nature of the current world situation it is simply not feasible to go on tour in Europe and UK,” the band says with regrets. “It involves too much insecurity and risk, and too much money for too many people. With that said, we are confident enough to say that by this time next year we will be ready and firing on all cylinders. Aaaaaand we will also have released another album! So TWO albums in ONE tour! Not too shabby huh?!” - Evergrey

2022 tour dates:

September

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

17 - London, England - 229 venue

18 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

19 - Bristol, England - Thekla

20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

23 - Newcastle, England - St Dom’s Social Club

24 - Birmingham, England - The Asylum 2

25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

October

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

5 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

9 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

12 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

17 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

18 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

22 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine

23 - Paris, France - Petit Bain



Everygrey lineup:

Tom S. Englund - vocals, guitar

Henrik Danhage - guitar

Rikard Zander - keys

Jonas Ekdahl - drums

Johan Niemann - bass

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)