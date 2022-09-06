EVERGREY Premier Animated Music Video For "Save Us"

Dark melodic metal masters, Evergrey, commenced a new era with their thirteenth studio album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), released via Napalm Records this past spring - demonstrating once again that their musical force and sophistication knows no limits.

Following the release of their meticulous latest production, they now bestow another artistic offering upon us with a new animated music video for “Save Us”, the first single off of A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament). Unifying heavy prog and melancholic beauty with astounding visual storytelling, Evergrey offers a flawless performance on all possible levels.

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) tracklisting:

"Save Us"

"Midwinter Calls"

"Ominous"

"Call Out The Dark"

"The Orphean Testament"

"Reawakening"

"The Great Unwashed"

"Heartless"

"Blindfolded"

"Wildfires"

“Call Out the Dark” visualizer:

“Blindfolded” video:

“Midwinter Calls” video:

"Save Us" video:

In celebration of their latest album, Evergrey will embark on an extensive tour throughout Europe this month, sharing their technical riffs, dramatic synths and vocal intensity live on the stages of the biggest European metropolises. The tour kicks off on September 16 in Eindhoven, NL, and comes to an end in Paris, FR, on October 23.

Evergrey add: “We are FINALLY going on tour again! Finally coming to see all of our listeners and friends across Europe and the UK! Thanks so much for sticking by us through these last couple of years! You have proven that you are as eager to see us as we are to see you as the ticket sales are great! So for those of you who didn’t get your tickets yet, it’s time! Don’t be left standing on the outside! See you very soon!"

2022 tour dates:

September

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

17 - London, England - 229 venue

18 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

19 - Bristol, England - Thekla

20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

23 - Newcastle, England - St Dom’s Social Club

24 - Birmingham, England - The Asylum 2

25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

October

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

5 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

9 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

12 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

17 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

18 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

22 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine

23 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

Lineup:

Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Guitar

Henrik Danhage - Guitar

Rikard Zander - Keyboard

Jonas Ekdahl - Drums

Johan Niemann - Bass

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)