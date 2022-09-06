EVERGREY Premier Animated Music Video For "Save Us"
September 6, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Dark melodic metal masters, Evergrey, commenced a new era with their thirteenth studio album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), released via Napalm Records this past spring - demonstrating once again that their musical force and sophistication knows no limits.
Following the release of their meticulous latest production, they now bestow another artistic offering upon us with a new animated music video for “Save Us”, the first single off of A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament). Unifying heavy prog and melancholic beauty with astounding visual storytelling, Evergrey offers a flawless performance on all possible levels.
A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) tracklisting:
"Save Us"
"Midwinter Calls"
"Ominous"
"Call Out The Dark"
"The Orphean Testament"
"Reawakening"
"The Great Unwashed"
"Heartless"
"Blindfolded"
"Wildfires"
“Call Out the Dark” visualizer:
“Blindfolded” video:
“Midwinter Calls” video:
"Save Us" video:
In celebration of their latest album, Evergrey will embark on an extensive tour throughout Europe this month, sharing their technical riffs, dramatic synths and vocal intensity live on the stages of the biggest European metropolises. The tour kicks off on September 16 in Eindhoven, NL, and comes to an end in Paris, FR, on October 23.
Evergrey add: “We are FINALLY going on tour again! Finally coming to see all of our listeners and friends across Europe and the UK! Thanks so much for sticking by us through these last couple of years! You have proven that you are as eager to see us as we are to see you as the ticket sales are great! So for those of you who didn’t get your tickets yet, it’s time! Don’t be left standing on the outside! See you very soon!"
2022 tour dates:
September
16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
17 - London, England - 229 venue
18 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
19 - Bristol, England - Thekla
20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3
21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
22 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse
23 - Newcastle, England - St Dom’s Social Club
24 - Birmingham, England - The Asylum 2
25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
October
1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk
2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
5 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
9 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
12 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia
14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
17 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
18 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
22 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine
23 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
Lineup:
Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Guitar
Henrik Danhage - Guitar
Rikard Zander - Keyboard
Jonas Ekdahl - Drums
Johan Niemann - Bass
(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)