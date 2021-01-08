EVERGREY Release Music Video For New Single "Eternal Nocturnal"

Evergrey will release their new album, Escape Of The Phoenix, on February 26 via AFM Records. Pre-orders can be placed at this location. The band have released a new single, "Eternal Nocturnal". It comes with a video, again directed by Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film Company).

Creating hope in those times is essential, this is what "Eternal Nocturnal" is able to evoke in people, deepest confident and arising hope, balsam to your soul. A feeling of solidarity is being created by the hymn-like chorus that takes you to the positive inner of yourself.

Written and recorded during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Escape Of The Phoenix came to life according to plans that had been laid out in 2019. Tom Englund and drummer Jonas Ekdahl began composing the songs in January, creating a foundation for the album before Evergrey gathered together and arranged the songs as a group. Unlike a typical creative process, which is often interrupted by appointments, travelling and one-off shows, lockdown requirements gave the band much needed time to work unhindered. The result is 11 songs that embody everything Evergrey fans have to expect, albeit “a more metal version of “The Atlantic”, with songs that are more direct” according to Englund and producer Jacob Hansen.

Escape Of The Phoenix continues to showcase Englund as a powerful lyricist as he once again digs deep into himself, only this time he wasn't restricted by the story developed and told over the previous three albums. With this new freedom he was able to write about whatever came to mind, with subjects ranging from intensely personal, his view of the world, mankind, and personal relationships.

“I write lyrics for myself, to get things out of my system,” says Englund. “This has been my therapy, really, for the last 25 years. I'm very certain that if we didn't do this, I would be a much more miserable person. I've got to thank music for everything, especially having the outlet to write lyrics. There's a theory that writing things to yourself is therapeutic, and I think that's very true. The composing of the lyrics is extremely important to me; just as important as writing the music. Even more, sometimes. For me it's like painting a picture with words. I see really clearly what it's about; it's a world for me.”

Escape Of The Phoenix will be available in various formats - from regular CD digipak to limited vinyls (picture, marbled, coloured), also available as an Artbook (limited to 1000 units, 36 pages, 28cm x 28cm including CD version of the album with bonus tracks, 7” picture vinyl single with exclusive bonus track "The Darkness In You", exclusive and extensive photographic footage, and introduction written by frontman Tom S. Englund). On top of that, AFM offers a special and exclusive t-shirt print and various shirt bundles in the AFM online shop.

Tracklisting:

"Forever Outsider"

"Where August Mourns"

"Stories"

"A Dandellion Cipher"

"The Beholder" (featuring James LaBrie)

"In The Absence Of Sun"

"Eternal Nocturnal"

"Escape Of The Phoenix"

"You From You"

"Leaden Saints"

"Run"

"The Darkness In You" (Artbook Bonus Track)

"Forever Outsider" lyric video:

In support of Escape Of The Phoenix, Evergrey will be hitting the road for an extensive tour throughout Europe in 2021.

As special guest, Evergrey invited none other than dark melodic heavy metal juggernaut from Los Angeles, Witherfall. Opening support comes from the modern metal quintet Dust In Mind, one of the most up and coming French bands today.

Tom Englund states: "We are really happy to announce a tour of Europe next fall and let's all hope that the world is in a better place by that time so we get to see all you lovely people again!“

Witherfall comment: “After a long and tense year Witherfall are extremely happy to announce the very first tour dates in support of our soon to be released album Curse Of Autumn as special guests with the brilliant Evergrey. We look forward to seeing all of our European friends and are excited to make some new ones in these new and uncharted waters.”

Recharging Europe Tour 2021

October

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

9 - London, UK - 229 venue

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

11 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

13 - Newcastle, UK - St Dom’s Social Club

14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

15 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

16 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum 2

17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

19 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

22 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

24 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

25 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

26 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

30 - Andernach, Germany - Live Club

31 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

November

1 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

2 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

4 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

6 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine

7 - Paris, France - Petit Bain