EVERGREY's New Album Hits Charts Worldwide

Once again, Swedish prog metal veterans Evergrey have entered the charts worldwide with their newest melancholic beauty, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).

With no doubt the band has proven that they are on the top of the heavy music scene. Their new full-length album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), is currently ranked #3 (physical), #4 (Vinyl) and #3 (Metal) on the official charts in their homecountry Sweden. In Finland, they are currently placed #7 on Physical Album Charts, as well as #12 on the official German album charts and #13 in Switzerland. The album is currently ranked #4 on the Current Hard Music Albums and #5 on the Top New Artist Albums charts in the United States, #6 on the Canadian Hard Music Albums chart, as well as #6 (Independent Album Breakers) and #12 (Rock & Metal Albums) in the UK.

Evergrey states: “We are very happy with the great first week sales! It’s all because of you guys! Keep enjoying A Heartless Portrait and have a great summer!”

Evergrey on the new album: “Here it is. A new album. Yet again. This is what we love about music, it never ends. Our mission is to write music so here you are. 10 new songs. 10 new Evergrey songs that we hope you will have by your side as your life continues to shift and grow. 10 songs that we wish will be part of the soundtrack when you're creating new memories and new possibilities in your life. 10 songs that we feel privileged to have you listen to. 10 songs that have risen through the ashes of two years where our creativity has had more time than ever to flourish. 10 songs we really hope you will enjoy as much as we did writing them. As usual we have given it our best and we can't wait to hear what you have to say. A new year, a new album, a new record label = new possibilities. All this can only be positive, right? Enjoy.”

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) tracklisting:

"Save Us"

"Midwinter Calls"

"Ominous"

"Call Out The Dark"

"The Orphean Testament"

"Reawakening"

"The Great Unwashed"

"Heartless"

"Blindfolded"

"Wildfires"

“Call Out the Dark” visualizer:

“Blindfolded” video:

“Midwinter Calls” video:

"Save Us" video:

Fans can look forward to seeing Evergrey live, as in 2022, the powerhouse will go on an extensive tour through Europe.

2022 tour dates:

September

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

17 - London, England - 229 venue

18 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

19 - Bristol, England - Thekla

20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

23 - Newcastle, England - St Dom’s Social Club

24 - Birmingham, England - The Asylum 2

25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

October

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

5 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

9 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

12 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

17 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

18 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

22 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine

23 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

Lineup:

Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Guitar

Henrik Danhage - Guitar

Rikard Zander - Keyboard

Jonas Ekdahl - Drums

Johan Niemann - Bass

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)