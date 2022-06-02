EVERGREY's New Album Hits Charts Worldwide
June 2, 2022, an hour ago
Once again, Swedish prog metal veterans Evergrey have entered the charts worldwide with their newest melancholic beauty, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).
With no doubt the band has proven that they are on the top of the heavy music scene. Their new full-length album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), is currently ranked #3 (physical), #4 (Vinyl) and #3 (Metal) on the official charts in their homecountry Sweden. In Finland, they are currently placed #7 on Physical Album Charts, as well as #12 on the official German album charts and #13 in Switzerland. The album is currently ranked #4 on the Current Hard Music Albums and #5 on the Top New Artist Albums charts in the United States, #6 on the Canadian Hard Music Albums chart, as well as #6 (Independent Album Breakers) and #12 (Rock & Metal Albums) in the UK.
Evergrey states: “We are very happy with the great first week sales! It’s all because of you guys! Keep enjoying A Heartless Portrait and have a great summer!”
Evergrey on the new album: “Here it is. A new album. Yet again. This is what we love about music, it never ends. Our mission is to write music so here you are. 10 new songs. 10 new Evergrey songs that we hope you will have by your side as your life continues to shift and grow. 10 songs that we wish will be part of the soundtrack when you're creating new memories and new possibilities in your life. 10 songs that we feel privileged to have you listen to. 10 songs that have risen through the ashes of two years where our creativity has had more time than ever to flourish. 10 songs we really hope you will enjoy as much as we did writing them. As usual we have given it our best and we can't wait to hear what you have to say. A new year, a new album, a new record label = new possibilities. All this can only be positive, right? Enjoy.”
A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) tracklisting:
"Save Us"
"Midwinter Calls"
"Ominous"
"Call Out The Dark"
"The Orphean Testament"
"Reawakening"
"The Great Unwashed"
"Heartless"
"Blindfolded"
"Wildfires"
“Call Out the Dark” visualizer:
“Blindfolded” video:
“Midwinter Calls” video:
"Save Us" video:
Fans can look forward to seeing Evergrey live, as in 2022, the powerhouse will go on an extensive tour through Europe.
2022 tour dates:
September
16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
17 - London, England - 229 venue
18 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
19 - Bristol, England - Thekla
20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3
21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
22 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse
23 - Newcastle, England - St Dom’s Social Club
24 - Birmingham, England - The Asylum 2
25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
October
1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk
2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
5 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
9 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
12 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia
14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
17 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
18 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
22 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine
23 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
Lineup:
Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Guitar
Henrik Danhage - Guitar
Rikard Zander - Keyboard
Jonas Ekdahl - Drums
Johan Niemann - Bass
(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)